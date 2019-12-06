Indonesia fines Garuda for smuggled Harley Davidson

JAKARTA: Indonesia will fine flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia for violating aviation rules after its chief executive was accused of smuggling a Harley Davidson motorbike onboard a new plane, state news agency Antara cited the transport minister as saying.

A day earlier, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir said CEO Ari Askhara would be dismissed over the allegations.

“We have send a letter to fine Garuda because it carried items without including them in the cargo list,” Transportation Minister Budi Karya was quoted as saying on Friday. He did not say how much the airline would be fined, but said that although the incident was not on a commercial flight, cargo must be listed, Antara reported.

Askhara is accused of trying to evade tax on a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth 800 million rupiah ($57,000) that was found on the plane. Two high-end bicycles were also discovered. — Reuters

