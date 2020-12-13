Asia World 

Indonesia arrests JI leader linked to Bali bombings

Oman Observer

Indonesia has arrested a senior leader of the Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) network for an alleged role in the deadly 2002 Bali bombings, a police spokesman said.
National Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Zulkarnaen, 57, was arrested in Lampung on Sumatra island on Thursday after spending nearly 18 years at large. Zulkarnaen “is now being interrogated” and anti-terror investigators were searching his residence, Argo said.
Zulkarnaen has been on Indonesia’s most-wanted list since the bombings that killed 202 people on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. — AFP

You May Also Like

Pentagon chief orders review of F-35 fighter programme

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pentagon chief orders review of F-35 fighter programme

Sisi sworn in for second term as president

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sisi sworn in for second term as president

EU, Britain agree draft deal on post-Brexit ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on EU, Britain agree draft deal on post-Brexit ties