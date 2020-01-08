Indo-Oman joint naval exercise begins in Goa
The Indo-Oman joint naval exercise Naseem Al Bahr began at the naval zone in Goa, India, on Wednesday.
Naval vessels from the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Indian Navy are taking part in the joint naval drill which continues until January 10 as part of RNO’s annual training plans and exchange of expertise with the navies of friendly countries with the aim of sustaining readiness level of RNO fleet and personnel training. –ONA
