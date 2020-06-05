Indigo to operate first charter flight on Saturday with 180 passengers

In the first of its kind charter flight operations, around 180 passengers will leave for India on Indigo airline service to Kozhikode on Saturday.

Nearly 48 people who lost their jobs, 50 visitors stranded after the expiry of their visa, 42 patients who require urgent treatment, and 11 pregnant women comprise the first batch which was selected from the priority list of the Indian Embassy, according to Mohammed Raziq, General Secretary, Indian Cultural Federation.

“This is the first of the charter flights being planned by various NGO’s in the country and 15 percent of the passengers are traveling free while 50 percent of the passengers were given discounts of 10 to 50 percent,” Mohammed added.

There have been demands from the stranded passengers to make more flights available for them to return home.

Reports suggest that the intervention of Kerala Muslim Jama’ath and AP Aboobacker Musliar, who was the guest of the Sultanate of Oman at the Global Conference on Water in Sharia’a held in Muscat last year, fetched the results after elaborate discussions with both the governments of India and Kerala. “This charter service became possible with the support of the authorities of the Sultanate, the Oman Airports, the ROP, Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA),” organizers told the Observer. In the near future, Going there will be flights to Kannur, Kochi sectors from Oman as well as similar charter services from other GCC countries.