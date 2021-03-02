World 

Indigo airline makes emergency landing in Karachi

Oman Observer

An Indian airline made an emergency landed at the Karachi airport when an on-board passenger suffered a heart attack. .

It is reported that IndiGo 6E1412 – an Indian airline – requested an emergency landing at the Karachi airport when an on-board passenger suffered a heart attack. Though, the passenger couldn’t make it and passed away mid-air prior to the landing at the airport.

The Indian airline pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation which was approved by the controller. The emergency landing was made at around 5 am today.

It is further said that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that the passenger had passed away before getting first aid after the landing.

Flight 6E1412 was heading towards Lucknow from Sharjah. IndiGo 6E1412 took off from Sharjah at 8:36 am today.

 

