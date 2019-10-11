Business 

India’s TCS misses quarterly profit estimates

Oman Observer

Mumbai: India’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported weak quarterly earnings, missing profit estimates as demand for its key banking and financial sector services shrank.
The Mumbai-headquartered firm posted a 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to 80.41 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) for the quarter ended September, up from 79.01 billion a year earlier, the company said.
The downbeat figures come as India’s economy endures a prolonged slowdown — with the software giant’s revenues seen as an indicator of the health of the country’s IT export sector.
“We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals,” TCS chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan said in a statement.
“We remain confident as the medium and longer term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book — the highest in the last six quarters.” — AFP

You May Also Like

SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO

Oman Observer Comments Off on SABIC deal lets Saudi Arabia delay Aramco IPO

Sanofi to buy US haemophilia group Bioverativ for $11.6 billion

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sanofi to buy US haemophilia group Bioverativ for $11.6 billion

Registration for Bank Muscat al Wathbah Businesswomen’s award closes on Jan 15

Oman Observer Comments Off on Registration for Bank Muscat al Wathbah Businesswomen’s award closes on Jan 15