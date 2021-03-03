Business 

India’s services growth at one-year high

BENGALURU: India’s dominant services activity grew at its fastest pace in a year last month, driven by an extended robust recovery in domestic demand though input costs rose at the quickest rate in eight years, a private survey showed.
Asia’s third largest economy came out of a technical recession and expanded 0.4 per cent annually last quarter and the recovery is widely expected to gather pace in the year ahead amid hopes a successful vaccine rollout will boost business activity.
The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.3 last month from 52.8 in January, its highest since February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.
It has stayed above the 50-level mark separating growth from contraction as a sub-index tracking new business orders hit a year high. — Reuters

