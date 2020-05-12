India’s second repatriation flight from Muscat today

Muscat: India will operate the second repatriation flight from Muscat to the South Indian city of Chennai today.

The flight will depart at 4.15 pm with 183 passengers on board.

It may be noted that the first repatriation flight departed Muscat on May 9 with around 181 passengers onboard.

According to the Indian Embassy, priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as well as to other people who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves and air tickets will be issued by the airline only in the cases which are cleared by the Embassy.

The Embassy will also inform details of further flights to different destinations in India as soon as the same is decided.

As per the finalized standard operating procedure for such flights and ships, medical screening of passengers would be done before boarding. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine by the concerned state government. Covid-19 test will be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.