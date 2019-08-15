India’s July merchandise exports up 2.25pc, imports fall over 10pc

New Delhi: India’s merchandise exports rose 2.25 per cent in July on a year-on-year basis to $26.33 billion from $25.75 billion reported for the corresponding month of the previous year.

As per the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, ‘‘electronic goods’’, ‘‘drugs and pharmaceuticals’’, ‘‘organic and inorganic chemicals’’ and ‘‘marine products’’ showed high export growth during the month under review.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2019 were $19.70 billion, as compared to $18.72 billion in July 2018, exhibiting a positive growth of 5.28 per cent,” the ministry said. On the other hand, imports declined by 10.43 per cent to $39.76 billion in July from $44.39 billion reported for the corresponding month of 2018.

“Oil imports in July 2019 were $9.60 billion, which was 22.15 per cent lower in dollar terms (22.02 per cent lower in rupee terms), compared to $12.33 billion (Rs 84,707.59 crore) in July 2018,” the ministry said.

“Non-oil imports in July 2019 were estimated at $30.16 billion (Rs 2,07,522.94 crore), which was 5.92 per cent lower in dollar terms (5.76 per cent lower in rupee terms), compared to $32.06 billion (Rs 2,20,209.17 crore) in July 2018.” According to the ministry data, non-oil and non-gold imports declined by 2.22 per cent to $28.45 billion from $29.09 billion in July 2018.

Consequently, the trade deficit in July narrowed to $13.43 billion as against the deficit of $18.63 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.

Similarly, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, showed a decelerating trend year-on-year as inflation had risen to 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

Lower prices of key motor fuels along with food articles softened annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, to 1.08 per cent in July from 2.02 per cent in June.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.08 per cent (provisional) for July (over July 2018) as compared with 2.02 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 5.27 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Ministry said in its review of “Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India” for July.

The build-up inflation rate in FY20 was 1.08 per cent against 3.1 per cent in the year-ago month, it said.

On a sequential basis, the expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI’’s total weightage, increased to 5.03 per cent from 6.72 per cent.

The prices of food items increased at a slower rate of 6.15 per cent from 6.98 per cent. The cost of fuel and power, which commands 13.15 per cent weightage, deflated to 3.64 per cent from 2.20 per cent.

On a YoY basis, expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI’’s total weightage, increased to 5.03 per cent from 2.04 per cent. On the other hand, prices of food items increased at a faster rate of 6.15 per cent from (-) 2.1 per cent. — IANS

