India’s Indigo waives-off ‘change fee’ on international bookings

Muscat: In line with its mission to enable hassle-free travel for its customers, India’s budget airline, Indigo – has announced zero change fees on existing bookings for travel from March 12, 2020 – March 31, 2020.

Indigo offers direct daily services from Muscat to Indian cities of Kochi and Mumbai.

The airline also announced zero change fees on fresh bookings made between March 12, 2020 – March 31, 2020.

William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said, “We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current corona virus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassle-free, we are waiving our normal change fees on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period. This will enable our customers to book their flights at affordable fares, with the flexibility of rescheduling, without change fees, if needed. Whilst

the coronavirus is a very serious challenge for us all, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India’s travel.”