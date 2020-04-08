India’s Indigo suspends international operations until April 30

India’s largest low-cost carrier Indigo on Wednesday said that its international operations are suspended until April 30.

Indigo operates daily services to Kochi and Mumbai from Muscat.

In a tweet, the airline informed its customers that the money spent on flight booking will be available in their account in the form of a ‘credit shell’. The validity of the credit shell is one year from the date of issuance.

Indigo said that it is a credit note created against a cancelled PNR to be used for a future booking with the airline for the same passenger(s).

To view their credit shell balance, customers can retrieve their itinerary from the ‘Edit Booking’ section of Indigo’s website.

The airline has clarified that if a customer’s flight is suspended until April 14, a credit shell would have automatically been created by Indigo against their PNR. In case, a customer cancels a booking for travel up to April 30, they can create a credit shell from the ‘Edit Booking’ section on the airline’s website.