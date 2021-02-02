Business 

India’s gas,oil sales post slowest decline



India’s diesel sales fell 2.3 per cent year-on-year in January, their slowest pace of decline in three months, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, indicating a gradual recovery in industrial growth in Asia’s third-largest economy.
Local diesel sales by state-run refiners have been falling since March, when coronavirus-related restrictions slammed industrial activity and mobility. However demand for diesel saw a temporary year-on-year rise in October ahead of the country’s festival season.
Diesel consumption, a key indicator of economic growth which accounts for about 40 per cent of overall refined fuel sales in India, totalled 6.04 million tonnes in January. — AFP

