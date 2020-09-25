India’s coronavirus infections surge to 5.82 million
India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.
A total of 1,141 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking mortalities to 92,290, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.
Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million on Thursday.