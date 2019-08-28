Indians told to register at embassy website

Muscat: The Indian Embassy has requested all Indian citizens residing in Muscat, Oman, for purposes of work, higher education or on a short term visit to register themselves at its website https://www.indemb-oman.gov.in/register.php

Nationals are requested to provide passport and contact details alongside the purpose of staying in a foreign country.

“In case you stay in a foreign country is for a reasonable length of time, register with the local Indian Embassy/Consulate before leaving India or soon after arrival, to get better access to consular assistance and updates,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on its website.

The embassy sources in Oman said the information will help us offer the requisite assistance, such as reaching to the nationals during emergencies.

The embassy sources said such processes will help offer advice and support in a wide range of other cases including the death of relatives overseas or missing persons.