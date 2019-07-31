Indian Social Club Photography Group to be launched tomorrow

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, July 31 –

The Indian Social Club Photography Group (ISCPG) will officially be inaugurated at the Indian Embassy Auditorium on Friday at 10 am by Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman.

The inaugural function will be followed by an exhibition of photographs which will be open to the public from 5 pm to 9 pm. The exhibition will showcase the beauty of Oman’s landscapes and its amazing culture. The display will have a collection of 49 pictures of 49 photographers to honour the 49th year of the blessed Renaissance.

The idea of ISCPG was initiated as a continuation of the activities of Friday Shoot Out (FSO) Muscat which is one of the most active photography groups within the Sultanate. Originally founded in 2012 by four friends who had a common passion for photography, the group grew rapidly into a camaraderie of 350+ active contributors with a social media following of over 4,000 members.

During the last 7 years, FSO Muscat has conducted over 250 events around the country, exploring more than 75 different locations in its weekly photowalks besides organising workshops, exhibitions, online competitions and publication of coffee-table books. The underlying objective of FSO Muscat was not only to collectively improve photography skills of its participants but also to kill lazy weekends, meet and greet like-minded photography enthusiasts and have fun while exploring the beauty of the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.

Now, these ideals will continue to guide the activities of ISCPG. As part of the inauguration, ISCPG will also conduct a photography workshop at 3 pm on Friday. The workshop conducted by experts from the group will be free. For details call 93891525 or 99022951.