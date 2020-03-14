Main 

Indian schools to remain closed in Oman

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Following the Oman government’s decision to suspend classes at all educational institutions for a month, the Indian Schools in Oman will remain closed for a period of one month from March 15.

A circular issued by the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, said, “The decision includes suspension of all the school activities owing to the spread of COVID-19 by declaring holidays for the teaching and non-teaching staff. The admission procedures of the upcoming academic year, sale of books and others shall also be suspended. School offices will remain closed. ”

An update with regards to the CBSE Board Examinations will be provided, the statement said.

 

Oman Observer

