Indian schools to launch career guidance programme

Muscat: The Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman will launch the third edition of ‘Avenir’ – the mega educational and career guidance programme for the Indian School students across Oman, with a plethora of programs facilitated by highly renowned speakers, and in the presence of prominent universities across the world.

The 2020 edition of Avenir, hosted by Indian School Muscat is a virtual event in light of the pandemic and is scheduled to be organized as a mega nine-day event, from November 20-28.

Avenir 2020 will be inaugurated on 20th November by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Education, Government of India. Shri Manoj Ahuja IAS, Chairman, CBSE, and His Excellency Shri Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman will be the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

Internationally acclaimed motivational speakers such as Shiv Khera, Major General Dilawar Singh, Mr. Yogesh Chabria, Ms. Kehkashan Basu and Prof. (Dr.) L.S. Ganesh are among the scores of resource persons who will be addressing the students and parents of Indian Schools during the nine-day programme.

Additionally, an array of high profile professionals from different domains will offer their insights on various careers and their prospects in the 21st century. This will enable the students to choose the right course of studies and pursue a career close to their heart. Success stories of illustrious entrepreneurs are yet another segment of Avenir 2020 that will pave the way for creating future entrepreneurs from among Indian school students.

Prof. (Dr.) Harish Chaudhury from IIT Delhi, Vineet Joshi IAS, director-general of National Testing Agency, Ira Singhal (IAS Topper 2015), Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, vice-chancellor, National Law University, Sundar Ramaswamy, vice-chancellor of KREA University, Dr. Shyam Mohan, Project Director for Reusable Launch Vehicle from ISRO, Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (CBSE), Dr. Kiran G.R. (Dean, Middle East College, Muscat) and Annie Mathew, Director, Microsoft Inc.

Across the nine-day event, a wide range of topics on different careers will be covered in Avenir by subject experts: Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Banking and Finance, Insights into the UN and Civil Services, Neurosciences, Robotics, Fashion Designing, Defense Services, Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Aviation, Sports, Digital Media, Law, Music, Agriculture, Rural Management, Visual Arts, Media Literacy and Public Relations.

Another highlight of the event is the presence of International universities; the vice-chancellors, professors and representatives of over 60 Universities across the globe will conduct webinars on unique courses available in their respective universities and prospects of pursuing these courses to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“From the very first edition of Avenir in 2018, the conscious focus has been on expanding the horizons of our students – to enable them to learn of the unimaginable possibilities and hopefully, unlearn some of their perceptions and misconceptions that are holding them back. This year, as the world is still reeling from one of the biggest disruptors in modern history, Avenir 2020 hopes to bring to Indian schools in Oman timely, relevant conversations on the changes ahead in higher education and careers, with a futuristic outlook”, said Dr. Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Board of Directors.