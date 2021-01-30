Indian schools’ teachers awarded for excellence

The ‘Navin Asher-Kazi Awards for Excellence in Teaching’ instituted by the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman, were conferred on eleven teachers at a function organized on January 25, 2021 at Indian School Al Ghubra.

Dr. Abdullah Khamis al Ambusaidi, Undersecretary for Education, Ministry of Education was the Chief Guest. Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman was the Guest of Honour and Dr. Ali al Shukaili, director general of private schools, Ministry of Education was the special guest.

Andria Zafirakou, Global Teacher Prize Winner 2018, delivered the keynote address virtually from Alperton Community School in Northwest London where teaches Arts and Textiles.

The function was attended by Al Azhar Saud al Salmi, assistant director of International Schools, Ministry of Education; Kiran Asher and family, the patrons of the Award; Members of the Board of Directors, and the award nominees of Indian Schools.

Dr. Baby Sam Saamuel, chairman, board of directors – Indian Schools in Oman, highlighted the relevance of teachers made more visible by the pandemic, stressed on the need for continual change and growth and appreciated Indian School faculty for enabling a quick transition to remote learning. Dr. Samuel presented the 2020 Navin Asher-Kazi Awards for Excellence in Teaching as a celebration of the best of teaching and learning and welcomed the dignitaries and guests to the event.

Ambusaidi expressed gratitude and appreciation for Indian Schools for providing quality education and for the collaborative educational endeavours taken up for the academic enhancement of students. His Excellency has underscored the significance of teachers by quoting the words of famous Egyptian poet Ahmad Shawqi who is known as ‘Prince of Poets’, that the teachers are almost like messengers who ensure safety and instill confidence in students, and whose role is indispensable to the overall development of children.

Mahawar complimented the entire team of Indian Schools in Oman for effectively responding and quickly adopting to the changed realities despite the unprecedented Covid pandemic. He applauded the teachers for adapting to the changed needs of the period and for ensuring uninterrupted education for the students. His Excellency thanked the His Majesty the Sultan and the Government of Oman, particularly the Ministry of Education for the continued support.

Navin Asher Kazi Award for Excellence in Teaching was conferred on eleven teachers by Ambusaidi. The teachers who won this award indifferent categories are Varsha Jaisimha (ISWK) and Charu Osahan (ISM) in the Kindergarten category; Suparna Banerjee and Bindhu Saji of ISM in the Primary School Category; Jona Ambrose Anthony (ISM) and Sandhya Prakash (IS Rustaq) in the Middle School Category; Gangadhara Naik Nalka and Soumia Harikrishna of ISM in the Senior School Category; Mr. Ganesan Marimuthu (ISAS) and Savio D’Souza (ISM) in the Co-Scholastic Category and Smitha Chandrashekar of (IS Salalah) in the Care and Special Education category.

The Ambassador felicitated Regi Oommen in recognition of his long service as the Principal of Indian School Ibra. He also felicitated Eskalin Gonsalves and Venketeson Karthikeyan of Indian School Muscat, recipients of CBSE Best Teacher Awardees for 2019.

Al Shukaili, the Director General of Private Schools, Ministry of Education honoured teachers for their innovative teaching practices. The teachers who were awarded in this category are Reshmi R. (ISM), Ambika Padmanabhan (ISWK), Ubaid Ahmed (ISM), Anam Sheikh (IS Sohar), Indira Sukumaran (IS Sohar) and Asha Mohan (ISWK).

The Board of Directors of Indian Schools also felicitated teachers who obtained ‘Meritorious Achievements’ in the last academic year. Four teachers who qualified for this unique award are Rakesh Singh Tomar (Principal, Indian School Bausher), Leena Francis (Principal, Indian School al Seeb), Harikrishna Pillai (ISM), Kuldeep Singh (IS Sohar), and Dr. Smitha D. (ISD).

The cultural programme put up on the occasion by the students of Indian School Al Ghubra International enthralled the audience.