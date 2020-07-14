Indian schools in Oman have set records in CBSE results: BOD

Muscat: Class XII CBSE Board Results of 2020 have set an all-time record for Indian Schools in Oman with an unprecedented number of high achievers and an impressive pass percentage setting another benchmark of excellence in academics.

The Oman toppers in different streams of Class XII are as follows: Science – Sneha Ann Reji (Indian School Darsait – 98.6%); Commerce – Sana (Indian School Al Seeb – 97.2%); and Humanities – Karishma Kalis (Indian School Muscat – 99.2%).

Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman – Board of Directors, congratulated the students who have made their alma mater and parents proud with outstanding results. He lauded the unflinching support of schools that have conducted remedial classes for the academically weak students and made all efforts to set higher benchmark of success in

the Board Exams.

“Amidst the gloom and doom brought on by the pandemic, the results of our students are indeed a welcome news. Like in past years, the Grade XII results have been excellent, bringing much joy and relief to our students and parents. I congratulate all the students for having put in their full and best efforts for a successful culmination of their schooling years. As these senior students now move on to higher education, we hope their schooling and learning experiences will guide them while identifying their passions and forging ahead in higher education streams. Special acknowledgment also goes out to all teachers who have supported our children in this

journey going beyond the classroom through remedial classes, Gurukul system, teletutoring, and ISO VLE,” Dr. Baby Sam Saamuel said.

Indian Schools do not put any restriction on admissions and every child who seeks admission finds a place irrespective of academic performance. Teachers make persistent efforts to enhance the academic levels of children by providing remedial and additional coaching on off days and evening hours.

Indian Schools in Oman offer three streams of study to students – Science, Commerce and Humanities – and a total number of 1561 students appeared for the Class 12 CBSE examinations held this year