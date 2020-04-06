Indian Schools admissions: Seats allocated to 3,744 children

The Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman has issued several notifications and directives in the wake of Covid-and the subsequent measures adopted across Oman and India, said a press release issued on Monday.

School Admissions

The board has resumed online registration for admissions to the Indian Schools in the capital area for all classes except Class X and XII. Parents can log in into the admission portal of the Board website at www.indianschoolsoman.com and submit an online application for the admissions.

Considering the prevailing exigencies pertaining to COVID-19, the entire admission procedure will be completed online. The applicants will be contacted by the concerned school to complete the admission procedures; the school will guide the parents about the documents to be submitted, fees to be paid, and other information regarding admission.

In the random draw held on March 10, 2020, the board was able to allot seats to all 3,744 children who had applied for admissions to various classes in Indian Schools in the capital area. The schools will soon contact the parents to complete the rest of the admission formalities online.

Online Lessons

Although Indian Schools remain closed due to the onslaught of COVID-19, online classes are being organized by schools in order to cater to the educational needs of students. The schools have already started classes for the students of X and XII from the first week of March. Similarly, online tutoring for other classes will start from mid of April.

The Board is expanding the scope of its knowledge repository website www.isovle.net to all students of Indian Schools across the Sultanate by including additional resources in various subjects through webinars, question banks and worksheets.

CBSE Examinations

In a recent press release, CBSE has announced that for the schools outside India, it would not be possible to hold the remaining Class 10 and 12 examinations that were postponed due to COVID-19. In this regard, CBSE has clarified that it would devise some mechanism to declare the results of the students studying abroad, protecting the interests of the students at the highest level. The system of grading for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the CBSE and informed to schools shortly.

School Fees

The Board has declared that parents can remit the applicable school fees in a monthly manner, instead of the quarterly mode in all Indian schools. Additionally, in light of the financial constraints due to the pandemic, the fee hike proposed for the term 2020-21 shall be deferred until the end of July 2020.

“We are going through an unprecedented time in our history, with all of us – Board, schools, faculty, parents, and students facing unique challenges. However, together we shall overcome these and ensure that our overall objective of imparting the best of 21st-century learning continues in every way we can. As Board, we would like to reiterate our support for our parent and student community and would also like to thank our teachers & faculty for overcoming many technological and personal hurdles in continuing to offer e-learning”, said Dr. Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman, Board of Directors.