Indian School Darsait hosts athletic meet

Muscat, Nov 12 – The 27th Annual Athletic Meet of Indian School Darsait was held at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Bausher last week with great camaraderie, zest and zeal. Nadhira Ahmed al Harthiya, the first Omani woman to climb Moun Everest inaugurated the meet in the presence of Indian School officials, teachers and parents. The inaugural ceremony started with Royal Anthem of Oman and National Anthem of India. Other highlights of the opening ceremony were a torch relay and a spirited march past of contingents of four houses in accompaniment of the school band, whose agility of movement, timing and coordination had a mesmerising impact on the spectators. Sneha Ann Reji, Head Girl extended a cordial welcome to all in a jovial mood. Followed which awesome and scintillating inter- house finals of the sprint events, shuttle relay of students of primary section and the finals of relay events of senior section were conducted. Budding athletes put up a breathtaking show, which gave the audience moments of continuous cheers, thrills and shrills.

‘Soothe Stress Through Sports’ was the theme of this year’s 4×100 m Invitation Relay for U14 boys & girls and the participation was overwhelming. Indian School Darsait notched the top spot, Indian School Muscat secured the second position and Indian School Al Ghubra came third in the boys’ category, where as in girls’ category, Srilankan School came first, Indian School Muscat secured the second position and Indian School Al Ghubra mustered the third slot. Nadhira Ahmed al Harthiya and other dignitaries presented the medals to the winners. Al Harthy inspired the students with her conquest of Mt. Everest and how she worked hard to achieve her dreams. She urged the students “Dream is what you see when you are awake. You must dream big and work very hard to achieve it.”

