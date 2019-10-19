Indian School Bausher officially inaugurated

Indian School Bausher, the 21st Indian School in the Sultanate of Oman, was formally inaugurated by Dr Said Bin Hamed bin Said al Rubaii, Secretary-General of the Education Council, in the presence of Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India, on October 17.

Dr Suad bint Mubarak Saeed al Fori, Director General of Private Schools, Ministry of Education; Siddiqa bint Abdul Majeed al Lawatiya, Director of International Schools, Ministry of Education; Dr Satish Nambiar, Chairman of Indian Social Club; former Chairpersons Kiran Asher, Yusuf Nalwala, Tonny George Alexander and Wilson V George were the special guests on the occasion.

Members of the Board of Directors and the School Management Committee, luminaries from the Indian diaspora, presidents, principals and academic administrators of Indian Schools across the Sultanate were the other dignitaries present on the occasion besides the parents and the teachers.

The chief guest, along with the Ambassador and other dignitaries, visited the school campus which offers quality educational opportunities complemented by state-of-the-art infrastructure and latest technologies, all intended to provide the 21st-century education.

From an academic perspective, this includes exclusive and spacious kindergarten classrooms, a resource center for augmented learning, STEM laboratories, robotics center for advanced learning and a kindergarten play area with sophisticated learning with fun equipment.

Placing high importance to all-round development, the school has well-equipped libraries with modern amenities, art & music rooms, swimming and splash pool and health & wellness center. Construction of world-standard synthetic athletic tracks, cycling track, football ground, basketball court, cricket pitch, and kabaddi play area is underway and is expected to complete during the current academic year.

Al Rubaii inaugurated the school Robotic Lab and KG indoor play area. Suad opened the school composite lab and Siddiqa launched the ICT Lab. Other facilities such as the Library, Health, and Wellness Centre and swimming pool were inaugurated by the former Chairpersons of the Board.

In his welcome address Mr. N. Omanakuttan, President of the School Management Committee thanked the Ministry of Education for its relentless support in all educational endeavors of Indian Schools. He acknowledged the contribution made by the former chairpersons of the Board in accomplishing the establishment of Indian School Bausher.

The Chairman of the Board Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, in his address, stressed on the importance of schools in transforming children into confident, life-long learners and resilient adults. He also talked about the need to instill in children the habit of ensuring their physical and emotional wellbeing. “ISB is a purposeful & conscious effort to be a child-focused facility that approaches education in a 360-degree manner”, said Saamuel, while acknowledging the efforts of previous boards as well as the SMC in making the school a reality.

The cultural program put up by students embellished the inaugural ceremony. ‘We are all grateful for your presence on this day’ was the theme of the group song presented by the school choir. The beauty and sanctity of the Indian Folk dance were portrayed by the students of grade 5-8 through their scintillating dance performance.

Mr. Rakesh Singh Tomar, Principal of Indian School Bousher, proposed the vote of thanks and reiterated that every effort would be made to accomplish the vision of the school – ‘Educate to Innovate’.

The school has nearly 2000 students already enrolled from kindergarten to Class 8. Considering the high quality of education at an affordable rate, the secure and environmentally friendly campus, and the easy accessibility through the Muscat express highway, Indian School at Bausher is expected to attract a large number of new applicants in subsequent years.