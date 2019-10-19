Indian School Bausher officially inaugurated

Indian School Bausher, the 21st Indian School in the Sultanate, was formally inaugurated by Dr Said bin Hamad bin Said al Rubaii, Secretary-General of the Education Council, in the presence of Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India, on Thursday.

Dr Suad bint Mubarak Saeed al Fori, director-general of private schools, Ministry of Education, and Siddiqa bint Abdul Majeed al Lawatiya, director of International schools, Ministry of Education, were present on the occasion.

The chief guest, along with the ambassador and other dignitaries, visited the school campus, which is expected to offer quality educational opportunities complemented by state-of-the-art infrastructure and latest technologies.

From an academic perspective, the school offers spacious kindergarten classrooms, a resource centre for augmented learning, STEM laboratories, robotics centre for advanced learning and a kindergarten play area with sophisticated learning with fun equipment.

Placing high importance to all-round development, the school has well-equipped libraries with modern amenities, art and music rooms, swimming and splash pool, and health and wellness centre.

Construction of synthetic athletic tracks, cycling track, football ground, basketball court, cricket pitch, and kabaddi play area is under way and is expected to complete during the current academic year.

Al Rubaii inaugurated the school Robotic Lab and KG indoor play area. Suad opened the school composite lab and Siddiqa launched the ICT Lab. Other facilities such as the Library, Health, and Wellness Centre and swimming pool were inaugurated by the former Chairpersons of the Board.

N Omanakuttan, president of the School Management Committee thanked the Ministry of Education for its support in all educational endeavours of Indian Schools. He acknowledged the contribution made by the former chairpersons of the Board in accomplishing the establishment of Indian School Bausher.

The chairman of the Board, Dr Baby Sam Samuel, stressed the importance of schools in transforming children into confident, life-long learners and resilient adults. He also talked about the need to instill in children the habit of ensuring their physical and emotional well-being.

Rakesh Singh Tomar, principal of Indian School Bausher, proposed the vote of thanks and reiterated that every effort would be made to accomplish the vision of the school – ‘Educate to Innovate’.

The school has nearly 2,000 students enrolled from kindergarten to Class 8.

Related