Indian sailor falls off commercial ship near Muscat, evacuated

Muscat: A helicopter from the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) carried out a medical search and rescue operation for an Indian national after falling from a commercial ship into the sea north of the Governorate of Muscat.

After been found, he was transferred to the Sultan’s Armed Forces Hospital in Al Khoudh for necessary treatment.

The operation comes as part of the humanitarian services provided by the Ministry of Defence and the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) to citizens and residents, along with other governmental entities. –ONA