Indian rupee hits 1½ month high

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee strengthened on Tuesday to its highest level in 1½ months, boosted by foreign fund inflows to equities, though traders remain wary of central bank intervention to prevent a sharp rally in the currency.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 73.50/51 per dollar at 07:55 GMT, after touching 73.45 earlier in the session — it highest since October 21.

“The absence of the central bank from the market has helped the rupee break the 73.75 barrier,” said a senior trader at a foreign bank.

“The 73.40 is the next level to watch out for now.” The BSE and the broader NSE share indexes were trading 0.9 per cent higher on Tuesday. The benchmark indexes ended November with gains of 11 per cent each, driven by record inflows and on promising news surrounding vaccine efficacy rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been aggressively buying dollars from the spot market to prevent a sharp appreciation in the unit and ensure export competitiveness. — Reuters

