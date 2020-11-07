Indian private airlines cancel flights from Oman

Muscat: Due to the revision of the Air Bubble agreement between India and Oman, the Indian private airlines, Indigo and GoAir will stop flights from Muscat, starting Tuesday.

The decision is based on the instructions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India.

Flights shall operate as scheduled on Sunday, both airlines said.

“Passengers desirous of preponing their flights to November 7 and 8 can get the same done by contacting our call center. Their bookings shall be rescheduled at Zero charges. Please note that this facility is on a first come-First serve basis till the availability of seats on these two dates. Passengers who could not be accommodated shall be given a full refund of their ticket value to the original form of payment used to book the tickets, ” Indigo said in a statement.

GoAir added that customers can advance tickets to November 7 and 8 subject to the availability of seats.