Indian pair wins doubles title in Thailand Open

BANGKOK: India’s search for a world badminton doubles title came to an end after the pair of Saatwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stunned the reigning world champions to land the men’s doubles title at the Thailand Open on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China in a thrilling 62-minute final to became the first Indian pair to win a Super 500 event. Playing in their BWF tour final of the season, the Indian duo narrowly won the first game 21-19.

However, the third-seeded Chinese pair made a strong comeback in the second game, winning it 21-18.

In the decider, the Indian pair raced to a 13-9 lead but the contest once again went down to the wire as the Chinese duo fought back in style. However, Rankireddy-Shetty held their nerves to wrap up the game 21-18 to walk away with the title.

Taiwan shuttler Chou Tien-chen clinched the men’s singles title at the Thailand Open badminton tournament on Sunday in a thrilling final against Hong Kong opponent Angus Ng Ka Long.

Both players collapsed after third-seed Chou eked out victory 21-14, 11-21, 23-21 in a 67-minute match at Bangkok’s Indoor Stadium Huamark.

“I love you guys, thank you,” the 29-year-old winner told the crowd in an on-court interview.

In women’s doubles, Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto fended off Du Yue and Li Yinhui, the eighth seeds from China, in three close games.

— Agencies

