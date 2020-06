Muscat: Indian Nationals registered with Embassy who wish to travel under Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission will have to fill a form and provide certain information.

The Indian Embassy has urged nationals to click on the link https://forms.gle/K8vdgonkFsTMhVJf7 and provide information.

If the nationals have not registered, they do so at https://forms.gle/ZTsWo4KPmcDo5qjbA