Indian man on tourist visa goes missing in Dubai

Dubai: An Indian man has been missing since November 9, a day after he reached Dubai on a tourist visa, according to his relatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Amrithalingam Samayamuthu, 46, from Tamil Nadu, had come to Dubai to take up a job, his nephew Durai Maniraja told Gulf News on Thursday.

“He came with three other people from Tamil Nadu on November 8. They stayed in accommodation in Hor Al Anz. His roommates said the next morning he went to the workplace. After he came back, they went for work at night,” said Durai.

He said Amrithalingam was upset as he would be alone in the room and also wanted to go.

“But the others told him not to. There was no news about him later.”

He said Amrithalingam had not called home as he did not have a UAE SIM card.

Meanwhile, his brother-in-law Kannan Nagoorkani said he approached the Al Muraqqabat Police Station to file a complaint on November 16.

With no information about the missing man for more than two weeks, the family has appealed to the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

A spokesperson of the Consulate said the mission had intervened in the case after receiving a complaint via a Tweet on Thursday.

“We are getting in touch with the relatives and local authorities,” he told Gulf News.

In October, the mission had warned Indians against flying into Dubai to seek jobs on tourist/visit visas after several job seekers’ of different nationalities were denied entry at the airport for not meeting visa requirements. IANS

