Indian lawmakers ‘shocked’ by barricades at farmers’ protest site

NEW DELHI: A group of 15 lawmakers belonging to opposition parties who tried to visit a farmers’ protest site on the border of the Indian capital on Thursday said they were shocked by the way the protesters have been barricaded.

Tens of thousands of farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh states, have been living for more than two months on highways at the borders of New Delhi after they were stopped from entering in November to protest a set of controversial farm laws.

A group of protestors resorted to violence and vandalism after breaking barricades and entering the capital on January 26, India’s Republic Day.

Local authorities have since then fortified barricades with concertina wire and dug trenches on roads leading to major protest sites and disconnected electricity supplies and suspended Internet services, farmers’ unions said.

The opposition lawmakers were stopped at the multi-layer metal and cement barricades leading to the protest site at the Ghazipur border.

“God forbid someone is ill or there is a fire, no ambulance or fire tender can reach inside, there is no electricity, how will they use their phones … these are our own people,” Harsimrat Kaur, a lawmaker from Punjab’s Akali Dal party and a former minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government told reporters.

— dpa/AFP

