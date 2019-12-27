Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters

NEW DELHI: Indian initial public offerings tumbled to a 4-year low by value in 2019 as the economy slowed, but some analysts are hoping for better in 2020 on the back of potential government reforms likely to boost stock markets.

Funds raised by Indian IPOs fell to just $2.8 billion this year, the lowest in four years, according to data from Refinitiv. In 2017, the proceeds hit a record $11.7 billion before falling to $5.5 billion in 2018.

“2019 has been the worst year from an IPO market perspective,” said Sandip Khetan, a partner at consultancy EY.

“Because of different types of disruptions, such as corporate failures and bankruptcies, things have slowed down considerably,” he said.

Financials and industrial sectors led the declines in IPO issues, with proceeds more than halving. India’s NSE Nifty 50 index was down about 1.4 per cent for the year on September 19, a day before the announcement of a cut in the corporate tax rate boosted markets and raised hopes of more reforms to help the economy. — Reuters

Related