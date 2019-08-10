Indian Independence day hockey festival postponed

The annual hockey festival in connection to the 73rd Indian Independence Day has been postponed due to Eid holidays and non-availability of the venue on the originally scheduled date.

The hockey tournament being organised under the auspices of Indian Embassy in coordination with the Oman Hockey Association was earlier scheduled to be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on August 17.

Chief organiser SAS Naqvi said the new date will be announced soon considering the availability of the venue and clearance from the authorities.

Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to Oman, will preside over the event as the chief guest. Dr Hammad Hamed al Ghafri will be guest of honour. BS Mehta, Managing Director of Muscat Pharmacy, will be the other guest of honour.

Team Coorg and Friends of Naqvi Group supported by UTSC Kerala are organising the event. The group is instrumental in holding the Indian Independence Day celebrations for the past 14 years.

FIH, AHF heads

sent greetings

On the other hand, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narender Batra and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) CEO Tayyab Ikram have sent their greetings and support for the annual tournament.

FIH President Narinder Batra in his message congratulated the organising committee for arranging the this year’s tournament.

“We recognise and welcome the uniting support extended the Indian Embassy Oman, especially Ambassador Munu Mahawar, former ambassadors Ashok Attri and Indra Mani Pandey, Oman Hockey Association (OHA) Chairman Talib al Wahaibi and other OHA members and office-bearers, Dr Hammad Hamed al Ghafri, Adviser to the Ministry of Civil Services and former president of Oman Olympic Committee, and all the sponsors of this unique hockey festival being celebrated by the hockey loving community in Oman,” Batra said in an FIH statement.

AHF chief Tayyab Ikram also congratulated the organisers and officials behind the annual event.

Ikram in his message appreciated the role of chief organiser Naqvi, Team Coorg Muscat, Friends of Naqvi Group led by Osama Rawat, organising committee members Bellu Kuttappa and Irfan Ahmed saying their ,”whole-hearted efforts have made this event possible for the 13th year in a row in Oman.”

In the 73rd Indian Independence hockey festival, some special guests from India will also join the celebration. Ram Prakash Verma, Chief Editor, Times Group New Delhi, Dr Rakesh Kumar Verma, Chief heart surgeon, LPSC Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Kanpur, India, will be joined by Indian social worker Devender Pratap.

Also present will be distinguished sports personalities including Shaikh Saud al Rawahi, Dr Wahid al Kharusi, Oman Cricket Secretary Madhu Jesrani, Mohammed Shambeh al Raisi along with Chitra Narayan, Kiran Asher, Aftab Patel, Anwar Ahsan, Dr Retnakar Janardhan, Dr Satish Nambiar, Eng Dawood Ahmed al Raisi, Abdul Rehman al Raisi, Mustafa G al Lawati and Indian Embassy officials.

Related