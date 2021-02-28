Indian hockey umpires appreciate Naqvi museum

MUSCAT: Top Indian international hockey umpires Javed Sheikh and Raghu Prasad, who are in town to officiate the His Majesty’s Cup hockey semifinals and final matches visited SAS Naqvi’s sports museum on Friday.

The museum has good coverage of Indian hockey’s golden era along with Oman’s sports history.

Both umpires have officiated in the World Cup and Olympics and are regular international umpires invited by the Oman Hockey Association (OHA) for HM Cup hockey championship since 2008.

The top umpires appreciated the hockey history being depicted in the museum as Naqvi himself was associated with the golden era hockey period of India.

Special mementos were presented to both of them in memory of their visit.

The top umpires were accompanied by Abdulrahman al Raisi, former international umpire and Oman national hockey coach and Khaleel al Balushi, international umpire from Oman.

The Omani international umpires were also honoured on the occasion.

Javed and Raghu also presented a souvenir to Golaf Rehman, curator of the museum, for his contribution in setting up the hockey and sports gallery.