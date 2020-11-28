Indian farmers continue agitation despite talks offer

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian farmers carried on with protests on Saturday against a set of laws they say will curb their earnings and benefit big corporations even after the government approached them to hold talks.

The farmers were allowed into the Indian capital on Friday after a day of clashes with the police, who used tear gas, water cannon and batons to prevent their entry.

While a number of them moved to an allotted protest site in New Delhi, thousands continued with their agitation, blocking at least three highways into Delhi, television footage showed.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar requested the farmers end their protest and invited them for talks on December 3 to resolve the differences. “These reforms were the need of the hour, which will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers,” Tomar said.

“Talks were held earlier to remove some misconceptions among farmers but remained inconclusive. We are ready to open those talks again,” he said, appealing them to end their agitation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of winter.

However the agitation continued into third day, even as farmers’ unions held discussions on their future course of protest action: whether to block highways or move en masse to Delhi for protests.

“We will continue our agitation till these laws are withdrawn. We have not been satisfied with the government stance in past meetings. Farmer group meetings are ongoing, let’s see what comes out of it,”said Ashutosh, spokesman of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a campaign forum of farmers’ organisations. — dpa

