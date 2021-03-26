Indian farmers block rail tracks, roads

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of farmers blocked roads and railway tracks across northern India on Friday to mark four months of protests against a set of farm laws they say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The farmers unions called for a 12-hour countrywide strike on Friday to keep up pressure to repeal the laws on Narendra Modi’s government.

The Modi government says the laws, which ease rules regarding storage, marketing and sale of produce, will modernise and energise the farming sector.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers have been parked at sites on the borders of the Indian capital since the end of November, when they were stopped by police from entering the city.

Several rounds of talks between their leaders and the government have failed to break the impasse.

On Friday, road and rail blockades by groups of farmers were reported at several points in Punjab and Haryana states and western Uttar Pradesh.

All transport remained off the road in Andhra Pradesh state, while a more limited response was reported from other parts of the country, NDTV news channel reported. Several transport and traders unions had said they would support the strike.

Four trains were cancelled and more than 30 passenger trains and about 20 goods trains have been stalled, an Indian Railways spokesperson said. There had been no incidents of violence, he added.

Several highways in the region were blocked by groups of protesting farmers, including near two major highways leading out of Delhi. — dpa