Main 

Indian expats urged to link PAN card with Aadhaar by Dec 31

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: All Indian citizens are warned that their Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be treated as ‘inoperative’ if it is not linked Aadhaar card by December 31, 2019.

While a non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by Dec 31 if one has them.

An NRI with financial dealings back home is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

As per Indian government rules, a PAN card is mandatory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country.

Those who fail to link PAN card to Aadhaar will no longer be eligible to file for income tax returns and will have their PAN cards become inoperative. “Not linking your PAN with Aadhaar on or before December 31 shall make your PAN inoperative,”  Indian Income Tax said in a statement.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4848 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Highlights: Ministry of Oil and Gas annual briefing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Highlights: Ministry of Oil and Gas annual briefing

New regulations beef up consumer protection

Oman Observer Comments Off on New regulations beef up consumer protection

Oman Post launches eLockers system for parcels

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Post launches eLockers system for parcels