Due date for Indian expats to link PAN card with Aadhaar extended

Muscat: The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar for Indian citizens, including, NRIs, has been extended from December 31 to March 31, 2020.

All Indian citizens were earlier warned that their Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be treated as ‘inoperative’ if it is not linked Aadhaar card by December 31, 2019.

While a non-resident Indian (NRI) is not required to have an Aadhar card or a PAN (Permanent Account Number), it is mandatory to link them by March 31, if one has them.

An NRI with financial dealings back home is advised to have both a PAN card and an Aadhaar.

As per Indian government rules, a PAN card is mandatory for NRIs if they have a taxable income in India or want to make investments in the country.

Those who fail to link PAN card to Aadhaar will no longer be eligible to file for income tax returns and will have their PAN cards become inoperative. “Not linking your PAN with Aadhaar on or before December 31 shall make your PAN inoperative,” Indian Income Tax said in a statement.