Indian envoy, Defence Adviser visit BEL office

MUSCAT: Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate, along with Defence Adviser Capt Nilesh L Khokle, visited Bharat Electronics Limited (Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Defence) Commercial Representative Office in Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM-4) recently.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Commercial Representative Office began its operations in Muscat in July, 2019. BEL product portfolio caters to both defence and civilian markets. Major system and equipment include radar, sonars, communication systems and networking solutions for all the three defence forces. BEL also has expertise in the field of Smart City solutions, which can be used for efficient delivery of public services on a single platform, supporting a diverse set of services like lighting, healthcare, solid waste management, Geo-tagging, city planning and so on. In addition, BEL is in the process of launching innovative products like Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) in Oman.

The BEL team consisting of Sunil Bhatia, Chief Regional Manager (CRM), and Sanjeev Kumar DRM, Muscat, gave presentation and briefed the ambassador and Defence Adviser on the ongoing activities and future business plans. The ambassador appreciated the efforts and extended best wishes for future endeavours.