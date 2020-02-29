Indian Embassy celebrates 71st Republic Day of India

MUSCAT, FEB 29 – Embassy of India, Muscat, organised an event to celebrate the 71st Republic Day of India on February 26.

The event was graced by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Chief Guest.

Members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, senior officials from the government and Sultan’s Armed Forces were also part of official Oman Government representation in addition to ambassadors, diplomats and prominent members of Omani and Indian communities.

Munu Mahawar, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate, while welcoming the guests, paid tribute to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

He also extended warm greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and conveyed best wishes for leading Oman to continue on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

During his speech, the Ambassador spoke about shared values that are at the core of India-Oman relationship and stated India can be a reliable partner in Oman’s journey towards becoming developed, prosperous and technologically advanced nation.

He stressed the importance of Republic Day, especially the Constitution of India and highlighted India’s achievements, guided by the principle of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas — Together, with trust and confidence”.

During the occasion, a painting of Mahatma Gandhi, a global icon for peace and harmony, by renowned Omani artist Saeed al Ruwaidhi was also unveiled.

An exhibition of Khadi, which was promoted by Mahatma Gandhi, was also held. The formal event ended with a colourful dance performance showcasing the cultural diversity of India.

The embassy also organised an Indo-Oman Photo Exhibition in association with Photography Club of Indian Social Club. The photos showcased the natural beauty and culture of Oman and were clicked by acclaimed Indian photographers.

The Photo Exhibition, which began on February 27, will conclude on March 1. The public can view it from 4 pm to 9 pm at Embassy Auditorium. A photo exhibition as part of year-long celebration on “Constitution Day and Campaign on Citizen’s Duties” was also organised.

