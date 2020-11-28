Indian Constitution Day celebrated online

MUSCAT: The Embassy of India, Muscat, hosted an online celebration on November 26, to commemorate the 71st Constitution Day.

The event had an eminent panel of speakers including, C M Sardar, Vice-Chairman, Indian Social Club, Rakesh Singh Thomar, Principal of Indian School Bausher, and Joyson Jose, President of Ambedkar International Mission, Oman. The event started with playing of videos on the Constitution of India and on the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate, in his address highlighted the celebration of constitution day and spoke about the fundamental rights and fundamental duties of the constitution.

He also covered the key values of fundamental duties namely respect, pride, tolerance, peace, growth and harmony. The ambassador mentioned about the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year, KYC – Know Your Constitution. He also spoke about the yearlong celebrations organised by the embassy and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the Indian community.

He thanked Indian Schools and students, who took part in various competitions organised by the embassy.

The ambassador concluded by remembering and paying his homage to all the people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the courage of the security forces.

During the webinar, the speakers highlighted different facets of the Indian Constitution. C M Sardar, spoke on constitutional values and fundamental principles of Indian Constitution.

Rakesh Singh Thomar spoke about the Constitution of India and its importance. LastlyJoyson Jose expressed his views on Indian Constitution and the contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Another highlight of the event was the dance-drama — The Saga of Indian Constitution — Bhimrao’s liberty, equality and fraternity, performed by the students of Indian School Seeb. The webinar concluded with a short video of winners of the poster making competition, organised in all Indian schools in Oman in association with the Board of Directors, to celebrate the Constitution Day.

