SRINAGAR: At least 35 Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen fighters were killed in retaliatory firing and shelling in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Defence sources said.

The sources said that Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian civilian and military facilities on the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district.

“In unprovoked Pakistan shelling and firing, two Army soldiers and a civilian were killed. Three others, including two soldiers and a civilian were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital,” the sources added.

“In retaliatory firing, 35 terrorists were killed when seven launch pads were targetted by the Indian Army across the LoC,” sources added.

Reports from the areas said the heavy firing exchanges were still continuing between the armed forces of both sides after starting of in the intevening night of October 19-20.

Reports during the day said the Indian Army destroyed four terror launch pads in PoK, killing at least four Pakistani soldiers, in a counter-attack launched against the ceasefire violation that killed two soldiers and a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said here.

Pakistani Army posts were also hit in the artillery gun attack launched by Indian Army that has resulted in more injuries on the enemy’s side. The Army source said the attacks upon the terror launch pads were in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. Army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps.

The previous reports quoting sources said that four terror launch pads were located in Neelam Valley opposite the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been reports of several more injuries too, apart from four to five Pakistani soldiers that were killed in the artillery gun attack.

The developments came a day before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat are slated to visit Ladakh for opening a strategic bridge near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China along the Leh-Karakoram road.

Army sources said the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector, which was an attempt to push in terrorists into India under covering fire, was reported on the intervening night of 19 and 20 October.

“As a result, calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads, Pakistani Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit,” said sources.— IANS

