Indian adds more flights under repatriation mission

Muscat: India has added two more flights from Oman in Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission as per following schedule.

August 27 – Muscat – Trivandrum

August 28 – Muscat Bengaluru – Mangalore

As in the case of flights operated earlier under Vande Bharat Mission, passenger lists for all the above-mentioned flights will be finalized by the Embassy on the basis of information received by it.

Passengers are requested to provide details and confirmation to travel on a particular flight on the online form floated by the Embassy.

All such people will be contacted by Air India directly for booking of tickets. The passengers, after registering on the online form, may also approach Air India offices in Ruwi and Wattayah (National Travels, General Sales Agent of Air India) directly to book tickets on the first come first serve basis.

However, priority will be given to medical emergency cases, pregnant women, workers in distress, senior citizens as

well as to other Indian nationals who are stranded in difficult situations.

The cost of tickets will have to be borne by the passengers themselves.

All passengers are required to confirm acceptance of all conditions of travel, including quarantine requirements in India as well as health requirements in order to board the flight.