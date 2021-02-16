India wrap up big win in style

Chennai: India captain Virat Kohli said on Tuesday his side showed more “grit” and “determination” to thrash England in the second Test, playing down complaints about the difficult pitch.

With local hero Ravichandran Ashwin claiming eight wickets in the match and scoring 106 in the second innings, India completed a 317-run victory inside four days in Chennai.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were out for 164 while chasing an unlikely 482 on day four.

Some said the Chennai pitch, which crumbled from nearly the first day, was not fit for a Test.

But England made no public complaint and Kohli rejected the criticism and said his side played a “perfect game”.

“I think our application with the bat was outstanding,” said the India captain.

“The conditions were challenging for both sides but we showed more application and grit and determination to battle it out.

“We didn’t panic out there looking at the hard turn and bounce on that pitch.”

Kohli highlighted that India scored 600 runs over two innings despite the conditions, and winning the toss made no difference. “So if you put up that kind of batting performance and you string in those important batting partnerships then we know that our bowlers are going to do the job.”

England ‘outplayed’

England captain Joe Root conceded that his side were “outplayed in all three departments this week” and had to learn quickly before the third Test in Ahmedabad.

But he added: “I would say it was a challenging wicket. I do think that it was an important toss to win.”

England, he said, now have to be “honest” and learn quickly to adapt to conditions in India.

England, struggling since the opening day, kept losing wickets after resuming on 53-3 on day four. Root departed for 33 soon after lunch, falling to Patel. — AFP