India win fourth test, seal series 2-1

India won the fourth and final test against Australia by three wickets in Brisbane after tea on day five on Tuesday.

India sealed the series 2-1 and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy contested between the nations.

Rishabh Pant helped India snatch a three-wicket win to cap one of the greatest Test series of the modern era.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s weathering 211 balls vigil set the platform for Pant to complete a venue-record chase of 328.

The keeper-batsman made remarkably light work of the pressure-laden situation, bringing up the winning runs with a driven boundary off Josh Hazlewood.

Pant finished 89 not out, securing victory with three overs remaining.