India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel abroad

Muscat: India has urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel abroad, especially to countries like China, Italy, Iran, Korea, Japan, France, Spain, and Germany.

All incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow required Do’s and Don’t’ s as detailed by the government.

Further, all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain, and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival.

If such passengers are working in some organizations/institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period.

The South Indian state of Kerala imposed fresh restrictions in the state to check the spread of coronavirus, while Karnataka traced more than 2,000 people who came into contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

All educational institutions in the state for the month of March. But all the examinations will be held as normal. There will be no examination for classes 1 to 7, while the others will have examinations as usual.

The total number of cases in the country touched 60 today, the health ministry said. Two fresh cases were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan today. An 85-year-old man in Jaipur tested positive for the disease, a state government official said. The man had returned from Dubai last month.

According to the health ministry, five cases of Covid-19 were reported from the national capital so far. A total of nine people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh till today. 16 Italian nationals are also included in the 60 cases that have been reported to date.

Karnataka has reported four confirmed cases of COVID-19. Both Maharashtra and Ladakh have recorded two cases each. The health ministry confirmed that Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported one case each.