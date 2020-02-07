India tour operators face severe blow from China coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Indian tour operators estimate they could lose up to $500 million because of cancellations from tourists from China and other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cost that could rise four-fold if it persists through the year.

State carrier Air India has cancelled flights to China and Hong Kong until further notice while private carrier IndiGo has suspended its flights until February 20. “There is a panic in the tourism sector as thousands of bookings have been cancelled,” said E M Najeeb, Vice-President, Indian Association of tour operators.

He said foreign as well as domestic tourists were cancelling travel to the southern state of Kerala where three cases of the disease have been confirmed, prompting state authorities to declare a state of emergency.

More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited India in 2018, and were among the top 10 spenders by nationality despite being less than 3 per cent of 10.6 million foreign tourists in 2018, according to government estimates. — Reuters