India slashes e-visa charges for tourists

India has made a series of changes in e-tourist visas as part of the efforts to boost inbound tourism to the country, confirmed the Indian Embassy in Muscat.
A short term double-entry e-visa for tourists, with one-month validity with the visa fee of $25, has been introduced, which would be reduced to $10 during April-June season.
The validity of the regular e-tourist visa with the fee of $80 has been increased from the current permissible one year to 5 years with multiple entries.
All foreign nationals entering India are required to possess a valid international travel document (passport) with a valid visa obtained from an Indian Mission.
All individual visa-seekers are requested to apply for the visa through online application for getting an Indian visa.

