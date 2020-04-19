World 

India sends hydroxychloroquine to UAE for COVID-19 patients

Oman Observer

DUBAI: India has agreed to send hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United Arab Emirates to be used for treating COVID-19 patients, the Gulf Arab state’s embassy in New Delhi said.
India last month put a ban on exports as sales soared to secure supplies for itself as U.S. President Donald Trump touted the drug as a potential effective treatment for the deadly virus. It said this month it would send supplies to some countries.
“The first shipment of medicine, currently on its way to the UAE, includes 5.5 million pills for treatment of patients with COVID-19,” the embassy tweeted late on Saturday. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5952 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Senate acquits President Trump in historic vote

Oman Observer Comments Off on Senate acquits President Trump in historic vote

More snow, rain and winds to blast US

Oman Observer Comments Off on More snow, rain and winds to blast US

First female head of Japan’s opposition party resigns

Oman Observer Comments Off on First female head of Japan’s opposition party resigns