World 

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

Oman Observer

MUMBAI: India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said.
The government announced a halt to domestic flights on March 23, ordering commercial airlines to shut down domestic operations on top of an existing ban on international flights to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.
“The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations,” civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet late on Saturday.
“Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government”, he added.
About 144 million people travelled on domestic flights last year.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day national lockdown in late March to contain the spread of the virus outbreak. The lockdown has been extended until May 3 at least.
Still, India has announced a roadmap to restart some industrial activity after April 20 in locations that are not coronavirus hotspots to try to revive the economy.
India has reported over 15,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 500 deaths as of early Sunday, according to data from the Indian government. — Reuters

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5952 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

US prepares case against Assange

Oman Observer Comments Off on US prepares case against Assange

China, N Korea foreign ministers hold talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on China, N Korea foreign ministers hold talks

China remains on alert as snowstorms kill 13

Oman Observer Comments Off on China remains on alert as snowstorms kill 13