India, Saudi Arabia to enhance energy ties

RIYADH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud on enhancing energy ties.

He also met the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley.

“Enhancing Synergy. PM @narendramodi had engaging discussions with Saudi Energy Minister HRH Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud taking forward the transformational vision of the strategic partnership in energy sector encouraging greater complementarities and interdependence between India and Saudi Arabia,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Moving together towards greener pastures for future generations! PM @narendramodi had useful discussion with Minister of Environment, Water & Agriculture @Alfadley towards exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing & water technologies,” he posted.

Modi on Tuesday met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud who hosted lunch in honour of the visiting Indian leader.

“A relationship reflecting centuries-old ties! PM A@narendramodi was warmly welcomed by Saudi King HM @KingSalman underlining a new dimension to our expanding relationship. His Majesty hosted a lunch in honour of Prime Minister,” tweeted MEA spokesperson.

Modi is in Saudi Arabia on a day-long official visit during which the two sides will ink an agreement to set up the Strategic Partnership Council to elevate the India-Saudi ties to a new level.

Modi will also attend the Plenary Session of the Third Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh on Tuesday. The Strategic Partnership Council agreement to be signed between India and Saudi Arabia will strengthen the already robust relations between the two nations, visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

India will become the fourth country to sign such an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Modi, who reached Riyadh on Monday night on a two-day official trip, described the nation as a “valued friend” of India in a tweet earlier. This is his second visit to the Kingdom in three years.

Speaking to Arab News, Modi said the two countries have been working together within the G20 to reduce inequality and promote sustainable development.

Saying stable oil prices were crucial for the growth of the global economy, Modi praised Saudi Arabia’s role as an important and reliable source of India’s energy requirements. — IANS

